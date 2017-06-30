Calvin Harris’ Star-Studded ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ Arrives Just In Time For Summer

#Nicki Minaj
Contributing Writer
06.30.17

iTunes

Calvin Harris knew exactly what he wanted to give fans: an album full of shining summer cuts just in time for summer. And thankfully, that’s exactly what he presented with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Calvin got things going earlier this year with the Migos and Frank Ocean banger “Slide” that was always bound to own the summer even when it released way back in February. He promoted it by driving through the streets on a sunny Los Angeles day playing it for Snapchat, and months later people are still doing the same thing.

A slew of singles followed, featuring big names like Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Young Thug and more but Calvin had even more huge names in his phone that he was set to dial up. Along with those stars, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 also features Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Future, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Travi$ Scott, Kehlani, John Legend, ScHoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Khalid, Lil’ Yachty, Jeesie Reyez and Takeoff.

It was a loaded new music Friday, with Jay Z, Tyler, The Creator and Future all offering new work but there’s plenty of room on everybody’s playlists for everything Calvin has to offer. Stream Calivn Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and purchase on iTunes here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSARIANA GRANDECalvin Harrisfrank oceanFunk Wav Bounces Vol. 1MigosNicki MinajPHARRELLYOUNG THUG

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 22 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP