Calvin Harris knew exactly what he wanted to give fans: an album full of shining summer cuts just in time for summer. And thankfully, that’s exactly what he presented with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Calvin got things going earlier this year with the Migos and Frank Ocean banger “Slide” that was always bound to own the summer even when it released way back in February. He promoted it by driving through the streets on a sunny Los Angeles day playing it for Snapchat, and months later people are still doing the same thing.

A slew of singles followed, featuring big names like Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Young Thug and more but Calvin had even more huge names in his phone that he was set to dial up. Along with those stars, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 also features Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Future, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Travi$ Scott, Kehlani, John Legend, ScHoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Khalid, Lil’ Yachty, Jeesie Reyez and Takeoff.

It was a loaded new music Friday, with Jay Z, Tyler, The Creator and Future all offering new work but there’s plenty of room on everybody’s playlists for everything Calvin has to offer. Stream Calivn Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and purchase on iTunes here.