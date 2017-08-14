Getty Image

It’s been a little over a year since Car Seat Headrest entered the popular consciousness with the release of their fantastic album Teens Of Denial. Since then, the burgeoning fan base has been clamoring for the follow-up album, and today, front man Will Toledo and company have decided to whet their appetite by releasing a brand new single.

Titled “War Is Coming (If You Want It)” the new song made it’s debut on on Beats 1 on Apple Music today.

It’s impossible to escape the allusion to John Lennon’s classic “Happy X-Mas (War Is Over) from the title, and speaking to DJ Zane Lowe, Toledo described “War Is Coming (If You Want It)” as a song about, “Not murdering people.” The new track starts out pretty simply with a single, spanky bass guitar line and grows increasingly loud and complicated before crashing into a giant wave of sound during the chorus. Not a bad way to keep up their musical hot-streak.

Nearly two weeks ago, the band shared an earlier mix of the song to Bandcamp for $2 a download. All of the proceeds from the song, a reported $2,000 went to the Transgender Law Center. The band later played the song live for one of the first times ever during their incredible, crowd surf-inducing set at Lollapalooza last weekend.

https://t.co/fCO1YfbhNJ WAR IS COMING (IF YOU WANT IT) out now on bandcamp, early mix, 1 day only — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) August 4, 2017

