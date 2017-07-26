Watch Diplo Cuddle Puppies And Jack Antonoff Lift Weights In Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ Video

Deputy Music Editor
07.26.17

You know what people really like? Celebrities. The more the better in fact. Charli XCX seems to understand this quite well, and for her latest video “Boys” she’s recruited a whole host of famous male celebs to show up and perform an array of seemingly innocuous tasks.

Hey, is that Diplo cuddling around with a litter of puppies? You bet it is! Is that Jack Antonoff, the pop maestro who helped Lorde put together he most recent album Melodrama lifting pink free weights. In the flesh! That can’t be Joe Jonas sitting down to a table full of pancakes topped with birthday candles can it? You bet your ass it is!

The number of famous faces that Charli XCX has assembled for this new video, which she directed alongside Sarah McColgan, is absolutely stacked with almost 50 people total. Star Wars star Riz Ahmed makes an appearance, so does Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig along with his former band mate Rostam Batmanglij. There’s G-Eazy, Mark Ronson, Will.i.am, Ty Dolla Sign, Mac DeMarco, Mark Ronson, Charlie Puth, Bring Me the Horizon’s Oliver Sykes, Chromeo, Flume, G Eazy, Joey Badass, Kaytranada, Portugal. the Man and many many more.

Check out Charli’s “Boys” video above and see how many people you can recognize.

