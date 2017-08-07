Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This past weekend’s Lollapalooza got off to a bit of a rough start with bad weather and a truncated set from Liam Gallagher, but things turned around after the first day; A Run The Jewels fan totally owned a spontaneous opportunity to rap with the duo, and we got a Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa reunion. Charli XCX apparently decided the festival was running a bit low on ’90s nostalgia, though, so she busted out a superbly entertaining cover of The Spice Girls’ iconic “Wannabe.”

Charli XCX brought out Halsey, who wasn’t on the festival lineup, for the performance, and the two gave an autotune-heavy performance that was an absolutely delightful throwback. The collaboration makes sense, considering Charli XCX is getting ready to support Halsey on her North American tour this fall.

After “Wannabe,” Charli XCX performed her recent music video hit “Boys,” and as NME notes, she said during her set that the song will appear on her upcoming album, the follow-up to 2014’s Sucker and her recently released mixtape Number 1 Angel.

Watch the performance of “Wannabe” above, and listen to the Number 1 Angel mixtape here. Also check out our review of Halsey’s excellent new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom right here.