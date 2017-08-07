Charli XCX Got With Her Friend Halsey To Cover Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ At Lollapalooza

#Music Festivals #Lollapalooza
08.07.17 1 min ago

This past weekend’s Lollapalooza got off to a bit of a rough start with bad weather and a truncated set from Liam Gallagher, but things turned around after the first day; A Run The Jewels fan totally owned a spontaneous opportunity to rap with the duo, and we got a Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa reunion. Charli XCX apparently decided the festival was running a bit low on ’90s nostalgia, though, so she busted out a superbly entertaining cover of The Spice Girls’ iconic “Wannabe.”

Charli XCX brought out Halsey, who wasn’t on the festival lineup, for the performance, and the two gave an autotune-heavy performance that was an absolutely delightful throwback. The collaboration makes sense, considering Charli XCX is getting ready to support Halsey on her North American tour this fall.

After “Wannabe,” Charli XCX performed her recent music video hit “Boys,” and as NME notes, she said during her set that the song will appear on her upcoming album, the follow-up to 2014’s Sucker and her recently released mixtape Number 1 Angel.

Watch the performance of “Wannabe” above, and listen to the Number 1 Angel mixtape here. Also check out our review of Halsey’s excellent new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom right here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals#Lollapalooza
TAGSCharli XCXhalseyLOLLAPALOOZAmusic festivalsspice girlsThe Spice Girls

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 7 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP