Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New York City power-poppers Charly Bliss make music that is sticky-sweet and ultra-bouncy, awash in the insanely bright colors of childhood. Frontwoman Eva Hendricks’ squeal carries with it images of riding bikes and reading comic books in the grass. So, it’s no surprise that the band turned to comic tropes when making the video for their new single “Percolator.”

In a black-and-white clip that’s more than a little incongruent with their technicolor sound, the band rallies Avengers-style to fight some unknown threat. The single comes off their upcoming debut album Guppy, due out on April 21 on Barsuk Records. Check it out up top and pre-order Guppy here.

The group are hitting the road this spring in support of their debut. If you dig “Percolator” — or their previous single “Ruby” — don’t miss out on a chance to see bring their ferocious bubblegum guitar-crunch to life.

03/11 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/14-03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/29 — Kingston, ON @ The Grad Club *

03/30 — Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod Beeblebrox *

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

04/03 — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC *

04/05 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

04/06 — Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar *

04/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café *

04/08 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

04/26 — Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

04/27 — Raleigh, NC @ Neptune’s Parlor

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/29 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

04/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

05/01 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge ~

05/02 — Denver, CO @ High Dive ~

05/04 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar <3

05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo <3

05/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop <3

05/08 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

05/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ~

05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas ~

05/14 — Lansing, MI @ Mac’s ~

05/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ~

05/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle !

06/15 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat !

06/16 — New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine !

* with Operators

~ with See Through Dresses

<3 with Upset

! with Yucky Duster