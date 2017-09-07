Chelsea Wolfe’s ‘The Culling’ Is Angsty, Gorgeous Gothic Folk Metal

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chelsea Wolfe has been steadily releasing dark and glittery singles off her upcoming new album Hiss Spun, which is out 9/22 via Sargent House. Wolfe has shared several new tracks off the record so far, including “Offering,” and my personal favorite “16 Psyche,” along with the lead off song “Vex” that announced her new project.

Wolfe works somewhere between the gothic, medieval folk of dark ancient times and the propulsive, searing metal and hard rock that has taken hold over the last several decades. She splits the difference between these two realms with ease, floating her gossamer, tension-filled vocals above it all, creating the kind of intricate song-study that can mesmerize you on every single listen. “The Culling” is no different, building a slow burn into eventual bursts of noise and power, that rescind back down.

Here’s what Wolfe had to say about the song: “I’m at odds with myself, exploring different characters, comparing war stories…desperation, withdrawal, clarity, disgust, grief. There is a sense of feeling like a vulnerable mess, but giving into that and turning it into some kind of beautiful decadence; becoming stronger through accepting the mess of yourself… accepting that you’re this feral creature full of instincts, cycles, rage and love.”

Listen above and look for Hiss Spun coming out 9/22 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.