Chris Cornell’s Daughter Singing ‘Hallelujah’ To Mourn Her Father And Chester Bennington Is Devastating

#Chris Cornell
08.04.17 41 mins ago

This morning, Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old Toni Cornell went on Good Morning America to offer her own tribute to her recently-passed father, and his dear friend Chester Bennington. The performance is beyond moving, as this pre-teen girl has been through two incredible tragedies over the course of the last few months, and yet here she is, in front of what amounts to the entire world, honoring their legacy.

Toni is joined by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, who rather heroically sings the song alongside the teen, even though she honestly holds her own against an adult pop star. She’s poised and clearly devastated, but committed to her performance, with no emotional outbursts or breakdowns. Plenty of people in the crowd, however, are openly weeping.

