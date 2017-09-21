The Byrds’ Chris Hillman Is Back With A Tom Petty-Produced Country Rock Album That Features David Crosby

#Tom Petty
09.21.17 2 hours ago

Chris Hillman

At 74 years old and with a resume that includes that includes stints with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and others, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chris Hillman has nothing left to prove. He didn’t have to make a new solo album, his first since 2005, but he did it anyway: Bidin’ My Time comes out on September 22nd, and the whole thing is streaming here, via Billboard.

“I didn’t think I would ever make another record, and that wasn’t coming out of any kind of bitterness or whatever,” Hillman said. “I had some songs that I had not recorded, but I was sort of winding down. It was, ‘OK, I’ve had a great 54-year career,’ and looking at the way the business is at this point, there was no reason to do another [album].”

So why did Hillman decide to get back in the saddle? For no other reason beyond his own desire to:

“I’ve never had as much fun recording, and I think a lot of it has to do with there was really no pressure attached. I wasn’t going after a new career or trying to get on the charts, whatever that means. It was just making music.”

Aside from Hillman himself, there are some country rock heavy hitters attached to this album: Tom Petty produced it, and the record features former Byrds bandmates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn, as well as members of Petty’s Heartbreakers band.

Listen to Bidin’ My Time here, and check out Hillman’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/21 — Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theatre
09/22 — New York, NY @ City Winery
09/23 — Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
09/24 — Boston, MA @ City Winery
09/26 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
09/29 — Duluth, GA @ The Red Clay Theatre
10/01 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery
10/04 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
10/05/ — Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
10/06 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
10/07 — Edwardsville, IL @ The Wildey Theatre
10/12 — Bakersfield, CA @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
10/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage
10/16 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour
10/26-28 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
11/08 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Red Dragon Listening Room
11/09 — The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Barn
11/10 — Austin, TX @ Texas Union Theater
01/27/18 — Thousand Oaks, CA @ Scherr Theatre

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Petty
TAGSChris HillmanDAVID CROSBYThe ByrdsTOM PETTY

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP