At 74 years old and with a resume that includes that includes stints with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and others, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chris Hillman has nothing left to prove. He didn’t have to make a new solo album, his first since 2005, but he did it anyway: Bidin’ My Time comes out on September 22nd, and the whole thing is streaming here, via Billboard.
“I didn’t think I would ever make another record, and that wasn’t coming out of any kind of bitterness or whatever,” Hillman said. “I had some songs that I had not recorded, but I was sort of winding down. It was, ‘OK, I’ve had a great 54-year career,’ and looking at the way the business is at this point, there was no reason to do another [album].”
So why did Hillman decide to get back in the saddle? For no other reason beyond his own desire to:
“I’ve never had as much fun recording, and I think a lot of it has to do with there was really no pressure attached. I wasn’t going after a new career or trying to get on the charts, whatever that means. It was just making music.”
Aside from Hillman himself, there are some country rock heavy hitters attached to this album: Tom Petty produced it, and the record features former Byrds bandmates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn, as well as members of Petty’s Heartbreakers band.
Listen to Bidin’ My Time here, and check out Hillman’s upcoming tour dates below.
