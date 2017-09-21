Chris Hillman

At 74 years old and with a resume that includes that includes stints with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and others, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chris Hillman has nothing left to prove. He didn’t have to make a new solo album, his first since 2005, but he did it anyway: Bidin’ My Time comes out on September 22nd, and the whole thing is streaming here, via Billboard.

“I didn’t think I would ever make another record, and that wasn’t coming out of any kind of bitterness or whatever,” Hillman said. “I had some songs that I had not recorded, but I was sort of winding down. It was, ‘OK, I’ve had a great 54-year career,’ and looking at the way the business is at this point, there was no reason to do another [album].”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So why did Hillman decide to get back in the saddle? For no other reason beyond his own desire to:

“I’ve never had as much fun recording, and I think a lot of it has to do with there was really no pressure attached. I wasn’t going after a new career or trying to get on the charts, whatever that means. It was just making music.”

Aside from Hillman himself, there are some country rock heavy hitters attached to this album: Tom Petty produced it, and the record features former Byrds bandmates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn, as well as members of Petty’s Heartbreakers band.

Listen to Bidin’ My Time here, and check out Hillman’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/21 — Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theatre

09/22 — New York, NY @ City Winery

09/23 — Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

09/24 — Boston, MA @ City Winery

09/26 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

09/29 — Duluth, GA @ The Red Clay Theatre

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10/04 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

10/05/ — Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

10/07 — Edwardsville, IL @ The Wildey Theatre

10/12 — Bakersfield, CA @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

10/16 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

10/26-28 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

11/08 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Red Dragon Listening Room

11/09 — The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Barn

11/10 — Austin, TX @ Texas Union Theater

01/27/18 — Thousand Oaks, CA @ Scherr Theatre