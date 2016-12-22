Why All The Drake Hate

Chris Martin Showed Up To A Tiny New York Venue To Cover Prince, Leonard Cohen And Drake For Charity

12.22.16 4 hours ago

It can be hard to believe, wrapped up cozily in your proper music opinions from the correct magazines and blogs, but Coldplay has hella fans. There are tons of people in the world for whom Coldplay is the greatest band on Earth, and after I saw their incredible stage show at Made In America earlier this year, I can kind of see why. The group has spent over a decade packing arenas and they know how to play to every single seat. All of this is to say, the chance to see an intimate set with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is pretty much never going to happen. But a few lucky New Yorkers got to see just that when Martin dropped in for a surprise last-minute benefit concert at the tiny Mercury Lounge.

Martin performed a few of Coldplay’s biggest hits during the set meant to raise money for the Bowery Mission homeless shelter, but the most interesting moments of the night came when Martin busted out some covers. Martin played “Amazing Grace”, Prince‘s “Purple Rain”, Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah”, The Beatles’ “Yesterday” and Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.” Check out the Drake cover up top and watch the rest below:

