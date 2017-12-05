Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chris Pratt is joining a few other special guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, stepping in to cover while Jimmy Kimmel’s son recovers from a “scheduled and successful heart surgery” on Monday morning. Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Melissa McCarthy, and Neil Patrick Harris will be the special hosts all week, with the Jurassic World star setting the tone for what we can expect.

Very thankful to Chris @PrattPrattPratt for filling in for me tonight with guests @MargotRobbie & @ChrisStapleton. You are Lord of Stars on the screen and off. @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 5, 2017

The fun part about Pratt’s appearance was that Chris Stapleton was the scheduled musical guest and it allowed the pair to relive their duet from back in October. Pratt joined Stapleton on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during a performance of “Tennessee Whiskey” and turned the classic country tune into a duet. They went with a different song on Kimmel’s stage Monday night, letting the “Wheel Of Cheesy Duets” make the decision for them.

While they could’ve gone with “A Whole New World” from Aladdin or “Opposites Attract” by Paula Abdul, they ended up landing on “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” from Dirty Dancing. It goes about like you’d expect, though, with Stapleton bringing his signature voice to the performance and Pratt hamming it up alongside him. It is a fun way to start off Pratt’s busy week with the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer dropping on Thursday, but it is also a nice beginning for another guest host week on Kimmel.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)