Rock Legend Chrissie Hynde Cursed Out Fans For Taking Photos/Video With Their Phones. Then Stormed Off Stage

10.29.17

Pretenders frontwoman and rock legend Chrissie Hynde made her feelings on cell phone use during concerts quite clear during a recent show in Dubai. There’s some history here, with Hynde sharing her feelings from the stage in the past, but the situation in Dubai left fans with a bad taste in their mouths. While headlining at the Irish Village’s Live on the Lake concert on Thursday, Hynde was greeted by several fans going against the band’s request to keep cell phones away during the show.

Before even finishing one song, the legendary lady of rock had already started to yell obscenities into the crowd according to The National:

“Chrissie Hynde told the crowd to ‘stop using your ******* phones, stick ‘em up you’re ****’,” he said.

“Needless to say some people took no notice of this, and she repeated the above sentence a number of times during their first few songs, sometimes picking out people in the audience specifically and repeating the rant.”

