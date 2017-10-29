Getty Image

Pretenders frontwoman and rock legend Chrissie Hynde made her feelings on cell phone use during concerts quite clear during a recent show in Dubai. There’s some history here, with Hynde sharing her feelings from the stage in the past, but the situation in Dubai left fans with a bad taste in their mouths. While headlining at the Irish Village’s Live on the Lake concert on Thursday, Hynde was greeted by several fans going against the band’s request to keep cell phones away during the show.

Chrissy Hynde seriously does not like anyone taking their phone out at her concerts! She told two people off. pic.twitter.com/wBZaUGp3ar — Rachel Brady (@mrsrachelbrady) October 13, 2017

Before even finishing one song, the legendary lady of rock had already started to yell obscenities into the crowd according to The National: