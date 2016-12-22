For years, people have bashed “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as outdated, sexist, and generally creepy. Which, it totally is (particularly if you don’t watch the musical version). Pull away the tune and the lyrics read like a powerpoint seminar called “How To Pressure Women Into Sex” by one of those Red Pill douches.
The neighbors might think (baby, it’s bad out there)
Say what’s in this drink? (no cabs to be had out there)
Easy there, Cosby.
I’m not the first one to make the Cos-connection. In fact, every single joke about this song has been made and remade until it’s ground into a fine powder. The whole thing has traveled through every stage of the song lifecycle:
From a video that shows the uncomfortable visuals that the lyrics so clearly imply…
…to the inevitable script-flip…
I nominate “Christmas Shoes”. God that song is awful
I youtube the Patton Oswalt Animated bit about this every year at this time. It’s as brilliant as the song is cringeworthy.
I don’t know if it has any comedic value but I cringe every time I hear, “A Wonderful Christmas Time” by Wings. I hate that song so much!
This is the objective winner. Each time that song plays, a newborn puppy dies.
That was great, SB
Steve, what’s with the war on Christmas?!?
#STEVE’SWARONCHRISTMAS
I didn’t even write it on a red computer!
HAPPY HOLIDAYS, Sir.
I really like the Tom jones/Cerys Matthews version of this song so you can go fuck yourself Steve. And it appears you misunderstood the “them instead of you” line.
@Greg Hardy Fan Club I don’t think I misunderstood that line. It was removed from other versions of the song for a reason. But I’ve noted in my day planner to go fuck myself.