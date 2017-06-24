Getty Image

Foo Fighters were set to play the Glastonbury Festival back in 2015, but forced to cancel due to Dave Grohl’s broken leg. While he soldiered on and got back to the stage soon after, Florence And The Machine had to step in to cover for the band at the festival. Grohl and his band mates plan to make up for it with their headlining appearance on Saturday night, but that’s not all Grohl wants to do with his time on the stage.

As most likely remember, Adele showed off her potty mouth in glorious fashion at last year’s Glastonbury festival, cursing 33 times during her 90 minute set according to the Mirror. The BBC had to send out a warning about Adele’s colorful language, but Grohl has made it clear that the broadcaster will have its work cut out during their set this year: