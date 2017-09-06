Getty Image

Oh to be able to thumb through the contacts log on Dave Grohl’s phone. The dude seems to have befriended anyone and everyone who’s made an impact in the world of popular music over the last 50 years: Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Trent Reznor, and on, and on, and on. He isn’t afraid to tap for a little support in any number of his musical projects either.

Recently, Grohl invited none other than Justin Timberlake into the recording studio while his band was working on their upcoming album Concrete And Gold. Apparently, JT was apparently so stoked on what they were doing, he asked if he could lend a helping hand. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl told Rolling Stone. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but — I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ ”

Grohl obviously consented and so Justin added a few “La, la, la’s” onto one of the album’s tracks. “He nailed it,” Grohl says. “I’m telling you, the guy’s going somewhere.”

Timberlake isn’t the only musical icon who appears on Concrete And Gold however. Nor is he the biggest name. That distinction belongs to none other than Sir Paul McCartney, who played drums on one of the songs. “It’s inspiring,” Grohl said, “Because he’s still playing for the same reasons we all started playing when we were young. He just wants to jam.” McCartney himself added, “Even if it had been banjo, I think I probably would have showed up.”