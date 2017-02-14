Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore have been dating since at least 2015, and they’re still going strong. But the group’s latest video shows the couple going through a metaphoorical split by literally watching their things be cut in half.

The video for “Roll With The Punches” from Dawes new album We’re All Gonna Die shows the couple lounging about their home as construction workers split all of their belongings in two. Director Daniel Henry explained that he got the idea for the video from a real-life story that he read.

“I got the idea for the video after I read a true story about a disgruntled German man whose 12-year marriage ended tragically,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “He quite literally split all of their belongs in two, in a vindictive-yet-beautiful move that inspired the [‘Roll With The Punches’] video. The whole idea made me laugh at its extreme pettiness, but ended up perfectly representing the process of moving on.”

Goldsmith added that it was taxing to pretend that he was calling it quits with his long-term girlfriend, but he was impressed watching Moore slip in and out of character up close.

“Even though we were just making a music video, spending the whole day pretending like we were in the midst of a separation was sort of a drag,” the 31-year-old admitted. “At least on camera. Luckily, she’s as pro as someone could be so it was pretty easy to switch back into laughs and hanging out while they were setting up other shots.”

