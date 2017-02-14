Meet The Midwestern Rock God Who Literally Bleeds For His Art

Watch Mandy Moore And Her Boyfriend Literally Split Up In Dawes’ ‘Roll With The Punches’ Video

02.14.17 5 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore have been dating since at least 2015, and they’re still going strong. But the group’s latest video shows the couple going through a metaphoorical split by literally watching their things be cut in half.

The video for “Roll With The Punches” from Dawes new album We’re All Gonna Die shows the couple lounging about their home as construction workers split all of their belongings in two. Director Daniel Henry explained that he got the idea for the video from a real-life story that he read.

“I got the idea for the video after I read a true story about a disgruntled German man whose 12-year marriage ended tragically,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “He quite literally split all of their belongs in two, in a vindictive-yet-beautiful move that inspired the [‘Roll With The Punches’] video. The whole idea made me laugh at its extreme pettiness, but ended up perfectly representing the process of moving on.”

Goldsmith added that it was taxing to pretend that he was calling it quits with his long-term girlfriend, but he was impressed watching Moore slip in and out of character up close.

“Even though we were just making a music video, spending the whole day pretending like we were in the midst of a separation was sort of a drag,” the 31-year-old admitted. “At least on camera. Luckily, she’s as pro as someone could be so it was pretty easy to switch back into laughs and hanging out while they were setting up other shots.”

Give it a watch up top, oh and while you’re here, completely unrelated, why not check out our piece on Ryan Adams’s divorce albums trilogy?

TAGSdawesMANDY MOORE

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP