Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Death From Above have hacked the 1979 from their name and are set to mark their return to the word with a brand new album next month. Titled Outrage! Is Now, the new record is scheduled to drop on September 8. To get the fans amped, the group has shared the second single from that project today. Titled “Never Swim Alone,” it’s a jittery, swirling punk rock rager, brimming with attitude, and packed with menace.

“We tried to make something that excites and surprises us,” singer/drummer Sebastien Grainger explained in a press release. “My journey is that of enlightenment all the time and seeking some form of truth. There’s enough fiction in the world. We’re not going to tell you what to believe. That’s up to you.”

In what should come as even more welcome news for fans of the band, they’ll also be hitting the road beginning on October 19 in the Canadian capital of Ottawa. They’ll wind their way around North America through the fall and end things with a final show in their hometown of Toronto on December 1. Tickets to all dates on the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Check out all the dates in the poster below.