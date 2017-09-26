Delicate Steve has worked with everybody from Paul Simon to Death Grips’ Zach Hill, and collaborating with artists as diverse as those and fitting all those different molds requires a ton of talent. He showed off those virtuoso guitar chops on his fantastic album from earlier this year, This Is Steve, his third record overall and his first on Anti-. Now he’s back with a short set of songs for his surprise new EP, Cowboy Stories, which is led by a dog-stealing video for the title track.

Steve says that the 13-minute EP was inspired by the uncertainty of cowboys’ and astronauts’ lives:

“I am lucky enough to know a few true cowboys and this collection of Delicate Steve songs is my attempt at bringing the spirit of these characters into your life. Going through life as an artist, I can sometimes relate to cowboys, astronauts, (and the homeless) in ways that are sometimes gratifying, sometimes isolating. Good, bad (ugly). Sometimes simply just uncertain. As a human one of the most thrilling experiences can be to simply savor the feeling of living on the edge of uncertainty. I believe a chef said that.”

The rest of the EP will be shared on the social media channels of his friends, including The Growlers, Dr. Dog, King Tuff, and Devendra Banhart. Or, you can listen to the whole thing in one place above, where you can also watch the video for the title track.

Check out Delicate Steve’s upcoming tour dates below, which includes a run of shows with The Growlers in early October. Also, be sure to revisit our interview with Delicate Steve here.

9/30 — Maspeth, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/01 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

10/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

10/05 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/27 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

10/28 — San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Present Festival 6

10/29 — San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Present Festival 6

10/31 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

11/01 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Ballroom

11/03 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/04 — Vancouver @ Astoria

11/05 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern