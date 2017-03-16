Demi Lovato has been really open about her struggles with addiction, something that her fans and peers alike have benefited from. For instance, last year she bought into the rehab center where she began her recovery, and openly publicized the moment. She’s done a lot to end the stigma about dealing with addiction and mental health and getting the help you need. It’s great to see a pop star championing such an important cause.

Which is part of why her celebration of today’s milestone feels equally important: Today she posted on Instagram that she’s been sober for five years now. That’s no easy feat for anyone, let alone someone who has to go out into packed venues and perform every night.

“So grateful,” she wrote, above a post that stacked up all the time she’s spent as a sober person. “It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me. 🙏🏼”

Congrats Demi, and we’ll be looking forward to celebrating alongside you for years to come.