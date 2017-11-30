Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

TEKLIFE veteran DJ Earl and Brooklyn-based producer Nick Hook have joined forces for a collaborative album and have shared “Hook Chop,” which you can hear above.

The song has a vintage, Dilla-esque vibe, with lurching samples and bright synths. Ratking MC Wiki arrives with a cheeky set of rhymes that are the right amount of self-depreciating and boastful, weaving around Earl and Hook’s production with his calm cadences.

DJ Earl released a short 3 song EP earlier this year called Meditate On Bass, and his last full-length, Open Your Eyes, came out via TEKLIFE last year.

Hook is fond of collaborations. His previous album, last year’s Relationships, featured a host of guest collaborators, including DJ Rashad, DJ Paypal, Hudson Mohawke, Junglepussy and Deftones’ Chino Moreno. Hook has previously recorded with the likes of Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Action Bronson.

The duo have titled their upcoming album 50 Backwoods, and it’s set to arrive while they’re in the beginnings of a short American tour. You can see the full itinerary below.

50 Backwoods is out via Fools Gold 12/08.

12/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ East Room

12/08 – Austin, TX @ Scratch House

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Nines

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Space

12/15 – El Paso, TX @ Club Here I Love You

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

12/23 – Oakland, CA @ Starline