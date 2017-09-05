DVSN’s Latest Single ‘Mood’ Is A Tender Kind Of Love Song

09.05.17 1 hour ago

Instagram

DVSN has spent the better part of 2017 teasing fans with new music. Following 2016’s eye-opening Sept. 5th project, the OVO duo of producer Ninteen85 and Daniel Daley are gearing up to release their sophomore effort, Morning After. On today, ironically the fifth day of September, Dvsn returns with a soothing new single, “Mood.”

Taking a less is more approach with their latest Morning After tease, “Mood” begins with some heavy piano work and Daley’s usually big voice subdued to a specific, Maxwell-like timber. “I’m gonna make a point to just focus on us,” he sings. “When I make it all about you, take care of us.” The context of “Mood” is sweet and delicate as Daley sings from the perspective of wanting to make amends and put his relationship first over anything else.

Morning After has taken on a cinematic approach in regards to promotion. The duo have taken towards a movie poster style appeal with each single. Sleek and seductive, “Mood” differs from the June release of “Don’t Choose,” which was far more smooth and mid-tempo. May’s “Think About Me” was attributed as “don’t text your ex” music which is about as appropriate a hint as there ever was one for an R&B song. “Mood” looks to take the Toronto duo in a different direction. As Sept. 5th was built around the guise of romance and sex, Morning After has given fans glimpses of tenderness as well as romance.

Hear “Mood” by dvsn below.

Around The Web

TAGSdvsnMorning After

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP