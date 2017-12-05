Ed Sheeran Dethrones Drake As The Most Streamed Artist On Spotify In 2017

12.05.17 1 hour ago

Back in March, Ed Sheeran released ÷ (Divide), and since then, it’s been his year. Sheeran’s dominance has even been officially quantified: Spotify just revealed that he was the most streamed artist on the platform in 2017.

Sheeran’s songs were streamed over 6.3 billion times this year, which was enough to beat Drake for the title he previously earned in 2016 and 2015. The rest of the top five is rounded out by Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and The Chainsmokers. Sheeran also had 47 million monthly listeners, “Shape Of You” became the most streamed track is Spotify history with over 1.4 billion streams, and ÷ was the most streamed album of the year with 3.1 billion streams.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was the most streamed female artist for the third year in a row, Coldplay was the most streamed group, and “Despacito” took the No. 2 AND No.3 spots in the most streamed song rankings — second for the Justin Bieber remix, and third for the original Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee version.

Check out the other streaming rankings Spotify shared today below.

