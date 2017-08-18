Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In just a few short months, Evanescence will finally return after a six-year long hiatus with a brand new album titled Synthesis. While fans of the band almost certainly have to be excited to get their first taste of fresh material in half-a-decade and more, Evanescence is also packing their latest release with a few special extras as well, some orchestral re-imaginings of some of the greatest works, including the mega-hit “Bring Me To Life,” which they’ve shared today.

“‘Bring Me to Life’ is new to me again after 15 years,” singer Amy Lee told Rolling Stone. “It’s difficult to explain how good that makes me feel. Having the chance to incorporate things I’ve heard in my head throughout that long period of time, nuances from the way I sing it live, just pouring the weight and perspective of the life I’ve lived now back into that root — it’s pure satisfaction.”

To help create the new project, the band brought in the legendary composer David Campbell, better known to some as Beck’s father. “I’ve always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation,” Lee said.

You can check out the orchestral version of “Bring Me To Life” above.