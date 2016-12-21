Look, band lineups are not infallible. Most of them include several iterations of the band, even iconic, larger-than-life groups like Pearl Jam. For those who aren’t diehard fans of the grunge group, here’s a fun fact — Pearl Jam has had five drummers total. It was announced earlier today that the group will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, but the specific members who will be included were also listed, and it won’t be everyone.
The Hall Of Fame inductees will be frontman and lead singer Eddie Vedder, bassist Jeff Ament, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, founding drummer Dave Krusen and current drummer Matt Cameron — but not the other three drummers from other iterations, and not David Abbruzzese. When he found out, Abbruzzese was understandably disappointed, and a little angry.
He shared a post he said was from a friend named Kari on Facebook this morning expressing some indignation over the rules, post and full transcription below:
Well, I care. He deserved to be on that stage. I love PJ, but these guys can be assholes sometimes.
Dave Abbruzzese absolutely deserves to be up with them. A monster of a drummer that drove that band from ’91-’94. He drummed on 2/3 of their biggest albums during the height of their career and arguably during their most influential years. Pearl Jam were never the same after him.
While the decision is not up to the band themselves, they absolutely can have some sway power with the RnRHoF if they become vocal about it. It’s the right thing to do.
I’ve been a diehard PJ fan for 25 years. Abbruzzese was their best drummer bar none and was with the band at its absolute apex. Should that qualify him? Probably. But the rules are the rules and he hasn’t actually been in the band for two decades now. Maybe the solution to this problem would have been not getting kicked out of the band in the first place.
Also he did get kicked out over his disagreements and failure to make nice with Eddie and lets not be under any illusions about who rock star is. It’s the Hall’s criterion but I wouldn’t blame the band for not wanting him there, or simply not caring either. It’s been 20 friggin years.
I thought he was kicked out because of drug abuse. I could be wrong, but considering how drug abuse impacted several of the grunge-era bands, I’m sure PJ didn’t want to start breaking through and suffer the loss of a dead drummer. That’s not good for marketing.
It wasn’t from just drugs if it was drugs at all. (McCready was using cocaine for a period. And I’m pretty sure Ed smokes weed and has experimented with hallucinogens.) But that could have been part of it.
What I have always read was that DA wasn’t a culture fit. He was more into the “rockstar lifestyle”, which I think really meant drugs, booze and groupies. He wanted to do lots of media appearances, flaunt money, party… all that. I think there were also some political differences.
Either way he just didn’t get along with Ed and Jeff.
Great drummer but the man never met a cymbal he didn’t love.
dave a absolutely should be in. it’s ridiculous he is not and krusen is. no offense to krusen but he was off the rocketship before the countdown even started. dave a was aboard at launch and helped propel the band into the stratosphere. he has several more songwriting credits than krusen. he played all of the shows in their most prolific period. he’s the drummer of record on 2 of their biggest albums. ultimately i don’t care, but there seems a lack of common sense going on here.
Anyways, I always thought PJ was vastly overrated, but if this guy was their drummer in the early ’90s, then he’s pretty much the one that counts since that was clearly their heyday.
