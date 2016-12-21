Getty Image

Look, band lineups are not infallible. Most of them include several iterations of the band, even iconic, larger-than-life groups like Pearl Jam. For those who aren’t diehard fans of the grunge group, here’s a fun fact — Pearl Jam has had five drummers total. It was announced earlier today that the group will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, but the specific members who will be included were also listed, and it won’t be everyone.

The Hall Of Fame inductees will be frontman and lead singer Eddie Vedder, bassist Jeff Ament, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, founding drummer Dave Krusen and current drummer Matt Cameron — but not the other three drummers from other iterations, and not David Abbruzzese. When he found out, Abbruzzese was understandably disappointed, and a little angry.

He shared a post he said was from a friend named Kari on Facebook this morning expressing some indignation over the rules, post and full transcription below: