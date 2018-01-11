Motörhead Guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke Has Died At 67

Senior Music Writer
01.11.18

Facebook

Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke has died after being hospitalized on Wednesday while battling pneumonia. He was 67 years old. The news was broken by the seminal rock group’s Facebook page. “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight,” the sad note began. “Fast Eddie…keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin’ up there as g*ddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!!!”

Clarke joined Motörhead in 1976 and stuck with the group for the next six years, adding his signature, blistering style to classic records like the band’s 1977, self-titled debut, the live album No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith — and of course, Ace Of Spades. Following the death of Motörhead’s leader Lemmy Kilmister in 2015, and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor the same year, Clarke remained the sole living member of the group’s “classic” lineup. Clarke left the band in 1982 after recording a cover version of the classic Tammy Wynette country song “Stand By Your Man.”

In a statement shared by Motörhead, Phil Campbell, the group’s last guitar player before they folded following Lemmy’s death said, “Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clark has passed away. Such a shock. He will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock and roller. RIP Eddie.”

Around The Web

TAGSFast Eddie ClarkeLemmy Kilmeistermotorhead

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 day ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP