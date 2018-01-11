Facebook

Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke has died after being hospitalized on Wednesday while battling pneumonia. He was 67 years old. The news was broken by the seminal rock group’s Facebook page. “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight,” the sad note began. “Fast Eddie…keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin’ up there as g*ddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!!!”

Clarke joined Motörhead in 1976 and stuck with the group for the next six years, adding his signature, blistering style to classic records like the band’s 1977, self-titled debut, the live album No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith — and of course, Ace Of Spades. Following the death of Motörhead’s leader Lemmy Kilmister in 2015, and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor the same year, Clarke remained the sole living member of the group’s “classic” lineup. Clarke left the band in 1982 after recording a cover version of the classic Tammy Wynette country song “Stand By Your Man.”

In a statement shared by Motörhead, Phil Campbell, the group’s last guitar player before they folded following Lemmy’s death said, “Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clark has passed away. Such a shock. He will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock and roller. RIP Eddie.”