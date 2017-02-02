Apple Music

Father John Misty is back with a fantastic new album called Pure Comedy that unflinchingly confronts the political and social issues of modern society using his signature sardonic-yet-earnest songwriting style. We’ve already heard the title track, watched a film of the same name with multiple snippets of other songs, and heard “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” along with “Ballad Of A Dying Man.”

With all that new material out in the world, Josh Tillman had plenty to talk about when he stopped by Beats 1 Radio to discuss all things music and politics with Zane Lowe. They had an incredible conversation, which you can read snippets of and listen to the entire interview below.

On growing up:

“I think the way that I grew up really plays heavily into this record. On one hand there’s like Ecclesiastes or something like which is my favorite book of the bible in a positive way. And then the other just the alienation and confusion that I experienced as a child growing up in this really pentecostal environment. Every adult I know was deeply suspect to me and they were telling me just insane things. You know I mean I grew up speaking in tongues and slain in the spirit but also being told that none of this is real. So having to make these kind of like really nonintuitive decisions about life. When everything you’re told is inverted in this way that just — nothing that you can touch, or see or feel is real. This is all just some sick joke and then we go to heaven and sing forever. Which sounded horrible to me. [laughs] The idea of just singing all the time… No. I don’t want to do that. But I think I brought a lot of that perspective, the way I felt growing up into this record.”

On the making of Pure Comedy: