Fever Ray’s sophomore album, Plunge, is set to arrive this Friday, October 27th. After hinting at new material first via a number of teaser videos earlier this month, and then finally by the new song and video “To The Moon And Back,” it seemed like Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer) was gearing up to release new music, though no formal announcement had been made.

Plunge will be the Swedish artist’s first release in eight years.

A rather oblique message was posted to Dreijer’s website and twitter about the new album and its themes. Most revealing is the second last paragraph (emphasis theirs), which reads:

Inside the architecture of repetition that constitutes both a song and a life, taken objectively and not subjectively, there are resonances, assurances, bonds and securities. Sex and music stand guard over a shared silence under the noise, either because there is nothing or too much to say. It is still possible to negotiate between pain and pleasure, on the vanishing edges of pain and of pleasure, as if cutting a deal, the best deal, a beautiful deal. There are no simple binaries, and I don’t only mean gender, that’s old news; I mean that I am radiating and obsessed with the daydream hurt that I imagine your voice alone could cause me, now that I live in its zone, and I am too far gone to distinguish between sharpness and softness.

The decision to fall is harder than the fall itself.

The album is available for pre-order here. It will be released physically by Rabid records on February 23, 2018.

The pre-order page indicates that “Plunge was recorded in Karin Dreijer’s Stockholm studio in collaboration with the producers Paula Temple, Deena Abdelwahed, NÍDIA, Tami T, Peder Mannerfelt and Johannes Berglund.”

See the Plunge tracklist below:

1. “Wanna Sip”

2. “Mustn’t Hurry”

3. “A Part Of Us”

4. “Falling”

5. “IDK About You”

6. “This Country”

7. “Plunge”

8. “To The Moon And Back”

9. “Red Trails”

10. “An Itch”

11. “Mama’s Hand”