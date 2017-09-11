Fleet Foxes Are Offering Fans The Trip Of A Lifetime To See Their Chicago ‘Crack-Up’ Shows

09.11.17 53 mins ago

Shawn Brackbill

In case you were unaware, Fleet Foxes are currently out on the road in the midst of a massive world tour to support their incredible third album Crack-Up. What’s that? You forgot to get your ticket to one of the shows, or you tried to pick one up and it was already sold out? If this sad fate has befallen you, then I’ve got some great news.

Today, the band has announced a new partnership with the Ace Hotel for an amazing giveaway opportunity. You and a friend could potentially win an all-inclusive trip to Chicago to catch not just one, but two of the band’s performances at the iconic Chicago Theater scheduled next month on October 3 and 4. We’re talking flights, dinner for two at City Mouse and a pair of unforgettable musical performances.

We've partnered with our friends @acehotel (fellow Seattle natives) for FF Flyaway: a fan art contest inspired by our new album Crack-Up. Submit your creation for a chance to win 2 nights at @acehotelchicago, 2 flights and 2 tickets to both our sold-out Chicago shows, Oct 3 & 4. To enter: send us your Crack-Up. Collage the cover art, dance in a shroud on a lonely shore, Etch a Sketch RP hangin' ten. Whatever it is, make it yours. Post your entry to your Instagram, tagging @fleetfoxes and @acehotelchicago, add hashtag #chicagocrackup, and e-mail the Instagram link with your entry to: crackup@acehotel.com. Deadline's 9/15. Must be 18 or older and live in the contiguous United States to enter. Full info and the fine print: acehotel.com/fleet-foxes.

A post shared by Fleet Foxes (@fleetfoxes) on

How, you might be wondering, can I secure this most amazing of opportunities? Well, all you have to do is submit your best fan art inspired by the group’s latest album. The options are endless, as Fleet Foxes explained in their announcement of the contest. “Channel Höch and collage the album cover art. Dance in a shroud on a lonely shore. Etch A Sketch RP hangin ten. Make it yours. It’s a dream soup, it’s a crack up.”

All you have to do to enter is post your submission up to Instagram and tag @fleetfoxes and @acehotelchicago, then hashtag #chicagocrackup. You can also email your instagram entry link to crackup@acehotel.com. All entries are due by Friday, September 15 at 11:59pm. You must be 18 years or older and live within the contiguous United States to qualify.

