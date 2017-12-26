Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fleetwood Mac remain one of the biggest and most viable touring acts in the world today. Thousands upon thousands of people plunk down some seriously major coin each and every time the group announces a new run through some of the finest basketball arenas and football stadiums around. Much of their lasting appeal stems from the runaway success of their 1977 album Rumours, which features some of the most poignant, gut-wrenching lyrics set to some of the most catchy, grandiose music ever assembled.

If you’ve ever wondered to yourself how Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and John and Christine McVie managed to put together this immortal music, a new video posted by The Nerdwriter to YouTube broke it all down in stunning, minute detail.

Using the song “Dreams,” one of Stevie Nicks’ finest songs, the video picks apart the bones of the song, beginning by contrasting the lush, completed version with Nicks’ stripped-down demo. From there it explores the different musical keys of the song, noting which instruments come into play and when, as well as the different technological effects, like adding a phaser to Fleetwood’s hi-hat, that give “Dreams” its sonic signature.

You can learn how Fleetwood Mac created their song “Dreams” in the video above, and check out the finished product below.