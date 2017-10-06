YouTube

Last month, Foo Fighters appeared on James Corden’s running Late Late Show bit “Carpool Karaoke,” singing Foo classics and Rick Astley tracks, as well as doing an impromptu in-store performance at a local Guitar Center. However, while everything might have seemed all fine and dandy in the final cut of the segment, in a recent interview with NME, the Foos revealed that the experience was less than fantastic.

“By hour three in [the] dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.” Dave Grohl wasn’t quick to shoot down Smear’s feelings, claiming that it was “a little uncomfortable” singing his arena anthems in a minivan, inches from Corden’s face. “Oh he definitely is [a music lover]. And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

Smear agreed that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier.” Grohl then went on to reveal that the band “did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”

Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold is out now, and the band will headline their inaugural Cal Jam 17 festival — featuring Queens of the Stone Age, The Kills, Liam Gallagher, and many more — this weekend.