Foo Fighters are one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, if not the biggest in 2017. As such, they don’t have any problem pulling together a huge host of big names to participate in their many different projects. Such was the case of Cal Jam, the Foo’s self-curated music festival that went down this weekend out in San Bernadino, California. The lineup was stacked from top-to-bottom with some truly incredible bands and artists, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Japandroids, Cage The Elephant, and more.

When the time came for the Foo’s own headlining set, they pulled out all the stops, delivering a hits-packed show that was highlighted by a fiery cover of the Beatles all-time classic “Come Together,” featuring not just one mega-cameo but two. On lead guitar, who should show up but Aerosmith legend Joe Perry. And who better to tackle the lead vocal, but one of the day’s earlier performers, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. This wasn’t some old-fogey reprise either. Gallagher ratcheted up the drama by going for a little crowd-surfing while Perry and the band blasted away over the song’s instrumental breakdown.

Of course, Paul McCartney and the Beatles hold a special place in Dave Grohl’s heart. Back a few years ago, when the Foo frontman broke his leg during a show, it was Macca who came to the rescue and set up all of his medical needs.

“He and his family basically set up my entire surgery in London after I broke my leg. It still blows my mind. I wouldn’t be playing music if it wasn’t for Paul McCartney because I learned how to play guitar with Beatles songbooks and playing along to Beatles records. But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good f**king doctors.”

