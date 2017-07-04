Getty Image

It doesn’t get much better than the 4th of July. For most Americans, the celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence involves a day spent hanging out with friends and family in the sunshine, maybe catching some time by the pool, chowing down on barbecue, cracking open a few cold ones and then watching colorful explosions in the night sky. It’s about as idyllic as it gets.

In order to enhance the good vibes and fun activities, a hot playlist filled with good tunes is absolutely essential. If you’ve been looking for some fresh cuts and bonafide classics to help give your 4th of July party that extra special kick this year, well then fear not, we’ve assembled a couple of recommendations to help you create the perfect Independence Day.