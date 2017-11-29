Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although they have only been a band for the better part of two years, Philadelphia ambient folk rockers Friendship have already released two LPs and an EP. Shock Out Of Season, released earlier in November, is their second full-length effort and their first for Chicago’s Orindal Records. It’s a collection of intricate, but effectively bare-bones tracks set against a combination of live and programmed drums.

One of the record’s highlights comes in the form of “If You See My Beloved,” the video for which we are happy to be exclusively premiering above. In the video, songwriter and vocalist Dan Wriggins travels through Philadelphia from the Schuykill River to the Delaware River, and takes a hint from Richard Linklater’s Slacker with a point of view that constantly shifts between Wriggins and the people he passes.

“If I don’t bother you, then I don’t bother me,” Wriggins sings as he moves through the city. The video culminates on the dock, where Wriggins rents a boat from his bandmate and sails off into the cloudy afternoon. It’s a really pretty visual for a wonderfully introspective song, directed by Jon Appel and shot by Matt Figler on 35mm film. Check it out above.

Shock Out Of Season is out now on Orindal Records.