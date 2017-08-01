This Cow Looks So Much Like Gene Simmons That Kiss Might Sue Him

Instagram

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons is not above taking varying entities to court in order to protect what he feels is his. It’s for that very reason that a young calf out from Kerrville, Texas should be very concerned. Genie, who was born only a few days back on July 28, bears an uncanny resemblance to Simmons Kiss alter-ego The Demon, especially when she sticks out her tongue. Don’t believe me? take a look for yourself below.

Cow looks just like Gene Simmons! "Shout it out loud!" pic.twitter.com/T964vKJlvb — Fuz Wuz (@kyle_mcclain98) August 1, 2017

In an attempt to get Simmons’ attention — which, again, maybe not the best idea — Hill Country Visitor, a tourist company that promotes the region of Texas Hill, reached out to the Kiss member over social media. In a Facebook post they asked: “Gene Simmons, Where were you on our about November 26 2016?” Did they just straight up imply that Simmons fornicated with a cow? I mean, the dude has bragged about his sexual prowess for years, but even for him, that is probably a bridge too far.

Eventually, Simmons, or at least Kiss’s social media manager, picked up on the story, sharing it to their own official Facebook page with a simple, “Ha!”

For those worrying that Genie might become someone else’s dinner one day, fear not. “Now obviously we can’t serve this fine specimen,” Hill Country Visitor wrote. “We may just keep Genie as we call her, as a Mascot for the Steakhouse.”