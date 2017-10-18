Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over a year after revealing his diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, Gord Downie, leader of the legendary Canadian rock group The Tragically Hip, has passed away, at 53 years old. Although silver linings can be tough to spot in times like these, the good news is that Downie had enough warning to end his time with The Tragically Hip on his own terms. Three months after Downie’s ailment became public knowledge, The Tragically Hip played what would ultimately be their final show: The last stop of their Man Machine Poem tour, in the band’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario, on August 20th, 2016.