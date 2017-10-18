Watch Canadian Rock Legend Gord Downie’s Last, Epic Performance With The Tragically Hip

10.18.17 7 mins ago

Over a year after revealing his diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, Gord Downie, leader of the legendary Canadian rock group The Tragically Hip, has passed away, at 53 years old. Although silver linings can be tough to spot in times like these, the good news is that Downie had enough warning to end his time with The Tragically Hip on his own terms. Three months after Downie’s ailment became public knowledge, The Tragically Hip played what would ultimately be their final show: The last stop of their Man Machine Poem tour, in the band’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario, on August 20th, 2016.

Around The Web

TAGSGord DownieTHE TRAGICALLY HIPTRAGICALLY HIP

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP