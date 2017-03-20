Albarn Watch 2017 is heating up. We knew that a new Gorillaz album was on the way. How could we not when they dropped their first single in years right here? But now we have a pretty good idea of what that album is going to be.

Thanks to the fansite GorillazNorthAmerica, we have what appears to be the tracklist and guest stars for the band’s upcoming and as-yet untitled album. The band have registered 26(!) songs with the UK licensing company Phonographic Performance, Ltd. If these listings are to be believed, then the new album will feature contributions from *deep breath* Vince Staples, D.R.A.M., Anthony Hamilton, Grace Jones, Danny Brown, Kelela, De La Soul, Carly Simon, Pusha T and Mavis Staples among others.

The list of collaborators bodes well for Gorillaz latest. Vince is never not great, D.R.A.M. is a shot of pure joy and the Popcaan track might finally help us get to a world where Drake isn’t the biggest dancehall artist. And if you don’t want to hear King Push rap about cocaine over Gorillaz music, I don’t want to know you. Check out the full list, in alphabetical order as there is no official tracklist yet, below:

“Andromeda” (Feat. D.R.A.M.)

“Ascension” (Feat. Vince Staples)

“Busted And Blue”

“Carnival” (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)

“Charger” (Feat. Grace Jones)

“Circle Of Friendz” (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

“Halfway To The Halfway House” (Feat. Peven Everett)

“Hallelujah Money” (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)

“Interlude: Elevator Going Up”

“Interlude: New World”

“Interlude: Penthouse”

“Interlude: Talk Radio”

“Interlude: The Elephant”

“Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath”

“Let Me Out” (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

“Momentz” (Feat. De La Soul)

“Out Of Body” (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)

“Saturnz Barz” (Feat. Popcaan)

“Sex Murder Party” (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

“She’s My Collar” (Feat. Kali Uchis)

“Strobelite” (Feat. Peven Everett)

“Submission” (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

“The Apprentice” (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

“Ticker Tape” (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

“We Got The Power” (Feat. Jehnny Beth)

If you want to see these tracks live, snag some tickets for the Gorillaz theme park music festival.