Getty Image

You think you just get to have a name as cool as Grace Slick? Nah, man. You have to earn it by being…well, slick.

And that’s exactly what the the Jefferson Airplane and Starship singer was when she donated the proceeds of her music appearing in a Chick-Fil-A commercial to LGBTQ charities. The singer explained in an op-ed for Forbes how she accepted the money for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” being used in the chicken chain’s Super Bowl ad so that she could use their own money against their notorious anti-gay stances.

“Instead of [Chick-fil-A] replacing my song with someone else’s and losing this opportunity to strike back at anti-LGBTQ forces, I decided to spend the cash in direct opposition to ‘Check’-fil-A’s causes — and to make a public example of them, too,” she said. “We’re going to take some of their money, and pay it back. See, I come from a time when artists didn’t just sell their soul to the highest bidder, when musicians took a stand, when the message of songs was ‘feed your head,’ not ‘feed your wallet.’ We need that kind of artistic integrity today, more than ever.”

Slick donated her money to Lambda Legal, an organization promoting LGBTQ rights and the rights of HIV-positive people. Maybe it’s something to consider next time you can’t help yourself from ordering their world-beating chicken sandwiches. An equivalent donation to balance the scales couldn’t hurt.