I want to be very clear (on the record) that I, Allison Noelle Sanchez, unequivocally did not want to eat more fast food. In the days to come, you might hear otherwise from people on the street, workers I encountered, coworkers, or even my own traitorous husband. They’ll tell you that I willingly and with delight entered into this contract of consuming seven fast food chicken sandwiches. There will even be rumors that I ordered fries, and shakes, and extra items off the menu; items which fell outside of the scope of the article.
These people can seem very convincing. They might even provide receipts or security camera footage. BUT YOU CANNOT BELIEVE THEM — THESE ARE VICIOUS LIES SPREAD BY THE FAKE NEWS. The fact is, the last thing I wanted was to travel from one fast food establishment to the next, in an ever-worsening shame spiral.
See, when this nightmare started, I was clean and sober, I swear. It had been weeks since my last salty fry. Then my editor (whose name starts with an “S” and ends with “teve Bramucci”) badgered — nay threatened — me into doing this. I did not save our correspondence out of fear being called out as a whistle blower, but believe me: it was harrowing.
So I ventured out into the world, sobbing, and cold, and ate chicken sandwich after chicken sandwich until I’d kept my promise. I do not encourage this behavior. It wears on a person. But if you are going to eat a fast food chicken sandwich, heed my advice, below. Don’t race ahead to #1, read them all so that you can learn from my missteps.
Let not my work have been in vain.
7. Burger King’s Classic Chicken Sandwich
Look: 2
Taste: 3.5
Overall Experience: 3
Here’s the thing: All of these sandwiches were good for the first bite. Every single time, I’d think, well, this is delicious. But, unfortunately, the rate in which the taste and (often times) texture deteriorated for me was disturbing. In this case, by the second bite things had really gone downhill.
So the Burger King offering…. To start with the positive stuff: There’s a Burger King right by my house, and I really liked that I could walk to it. This isn’t going to be super helpful to anyone reading this unless you also live in my same house (do you? Can you chip in on rent?) but I feel like it’s worth a mention. It put me in a good mood. But my good mood faltered when I looked at the menu. Look, it’s just unfortunate that they don’t offer a spicy option. I feel like every fast food joint should have at least one spicy chicken sandwich and it’s a belief I will take TO. MY. GRAVE.
But since BK (apparently) want to keep things as bland as possible, I ordered the classic sandwich. It came out lukewarm as is the custom for chicken sandwiches (this I learned the hard way on my journey). I did like that the sandwich was an oblong shape. It made it feel bigger, and fancier than the other sandwiches.
The taste, was….pretty good, at first. It tasted exactly like the kind of chicken patty sandwich you’d be served in the elementary school cafeteria on a Friday. And those are pretty dope. Chicken patty day is second only to a square of pizza (in the high stakes culinary world of elementary school dining). But this was aggressively bland and by the second, third, and fourth bites, I just felt nauseous. Also, sad.
Clearly I still finished the whole thing. But that’s because I have no respect for myself. None at all.
Why did you want the Taco Bell offering to be shooting flames fueled by Mexican gunpowder? That sounds dangerous. Oh wait I forgot where I’m at. You must have meant “flair” instead.
the chicken chalupa is pretty baller and I agree that meat inside the taco would be extra ‘mericun, but just senseless. I think Taco Bell witheld the internal meat option for our own sakes. Also, it’s pretty damn good and that creme sauce really makes it.
I was going to be upset if anything other than the Chik Fil A spicy Chicken sandwich was the winner. Next time go with the deluxe though.
Chik-fil-a. The second most overrated fast food place behind In-n-out. Maybe it is because they both overuse hyphens
+100
+100 +1
I don’t know about overrated, and I have never been to an In-and -Out, but Chick Fil A’s spicy chicken sandwich with waffle fries and a large drink is pretty damn delicious.
But waffle fries dipped in Polynesian sauce is the bomb.
Agree, but wouldn’t if ‘Fast-food’ implies a (for the most part) nationally ubiquitous presence and a drive through…. Chick-Fil-A and In-N-Out are fairly agreed upon best of the bunch of that group. Five Guys, and some other ones referenced on here (Shake Shack and Umami) are kind of in that next tier up.
I’ve never had the Umami but it looks good. I won’t darken the door of a Chick fil A for political reasons. Screw them and their mix of religion with business. The rest is so so.
There is a place called Culver’s that is hard to beat for burgers, fish, chicken, whatever. Unfortunately they aren’t on the coasts.
I’m from Wisconsin so I grew up with Culver’s! Always excellent. They do have a good chicken sandwich.
Damn good chicken sandwich and even better with the cheese curds.
I mean: chicken and cheese curds? I’ll fly somewhere for that
@Steve I neglected to say they were FRIED cheese curds. Dip ’em in fry sauce and your arteries instantly clog, your cardiologist signs a downpayment on a new boat, and your spouse is one step closer to cashing in on that $1M life insurance policy she doesn’t know you know about.
Put some fries on that chicken poutine Sammy
Wendy’s SCS is hands down better than Chik-Fil-A…..plus, you don’t have some obsequious teen smothering you with a “my pleasure….MY PLEASURE” after every interaction. Seriously, being polite is one thing, but don’t shove your nose up my arse just because I’m the customer.
I do like Wendy’s version. I said that in a FOOD room on Slack and was ridiculed. Admittedly, the author wasn’t feeling me much after how hard I pushed her to eat a sandwich every second day. That wears on a person.
Quite the taskmaster!
I love the Wendy’s spicy chicken and Chick Fil A’s. No mention of the delicious sauce on the chicken chalupa is just foul. Also Checkers deserves some love, there spicy chicken calls to me anytime I’m near also it is cheap.
damn i forgot all about checkers.
Arby’s chicken sandwiches sneak up on you with their tastiness.
They do (minus the melted cheese which they over do).
I get to eat at some very fancy places, and also ate Taco Bell, in my car multiple times last month
did jack in the box stop making the spicy chicken sandwich, because that on sourdough is better than 1/2 the list.
I am deeply disappointed that the Taco Bell one doesn’t have any other meat in it. Seriously. I haven’t tried one yet because I don’t eat much fast food but it was next on the list for when I do. Now, I don’t think I will bother…
Also, fun article. It’s not often reading about chicken sandwiches is entertaining so thank you for jazzing it up a bit.
@WildlyApathetic Try it the sauce makes up for the lack of double meat.
I don’t know what bacon lardon is but God help me it’s now on my bucket list to try.