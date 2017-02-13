Uproxx

I want to be very clear (on the record) that I, Allison Noelle Sanchez, unequivocally did not want to eat more fast food. In the days to come, you might hear otherwise from people on the street, workers I encountered, coworkers, or even my own traitorous husband. They’ll tell you that I willingly and with delight entered into this contract of consuming seven fast food chicken sandwiches. There will even be rumors that I ordered fries, and shakes, and extra items off the menu; items which fell outside of the scope of the article.

These people can seem very convincing. They might even provide receipts or security camera footage. BUT YOU CANNOT BELIEVE THEM — THESE ARE VICIOUS LIES SPREAD BY THE FAKE NEWS. The fact is, the last thing I wanted was to travel from one fast food establishment to the next, in an ever-worsening shame spiral.

See, when this nightmare started, I was clean and sober, I swear. It had been weeks since my last salty fry. Then my editor (whose name starts with an “S” and ends with “teve Bramucci”) badgered — nay threatened — me into doing this. I did not save our correspondence out of fear being called out as a whistle blower, but believe me: it was harrowing.

So I ventured out into the world, sobbing, and cold, and ate chicken sandwich after chicken sandwich until I’d kept my promise. I do not encourage this behavior. It wears on a person. But if you are going to eat a fast food chicken sandwich, heed my advice, below. Don’t race ahead to #1, read them all so that you can learn from my missteps.

Let not my work have been in vain.

Burger King

Look: 2

Taste: 3.5

Overall Experience: 3

Here’s the thing: All of these sandwiches were good for the first bite. Every single time, I’d think, well, this is delicious. But, unfortunately, the rate in which the taste and (often times) texture deteriorated for me was disturbing. In this case, by the second bite things had really gone downhill.

So the Burger King offering…. To start with the positive stuff: There’s a Burger King right by my house, and I really liked that I could walk to it. This isn’t going to be super helpful to anyone reading this unless you also live in my same house (do you? Can you chip in on rent?) but I feel like it’s worth a mention. It put me in a good mood. But my good mood faltered when I looked at the menu. Look, it’s just unfortunate that they don’t offer a spicy option. I feel like every fast food joint should have at least one spicy chicken sandwich and it’s a belief I will take TO. MY. GRAVE.

But since BK (apparently) want to keep things as bland as possible, I ordered the classic sandwich. It came out lukewarm as is the custom for chicken sandwiches (this I learned the hard way on my journey). I did like that the sandwich was an oblong shape. It made it feel bigger, and fancier than the other sandwiches.

The taste, was….pretty good, at first. It tasted exactly like the kind of chicken patty sandwich you’d be served in the elementary school cafeteria on a Friday. And those are pretty dope. Chicken patty day is second only to a square of pizza (in the high stakes culinary world of elementary school dining). But this was aggressively bland and by the second, third, and fourth bites, I just felt nauseous. Also, sad.

Clearly I still finished the whole thing. But that’s because I have no respect for myself. None at all.