At a recent show in London, Green Day proved why they are beloved by so many fans for more than just their musical stylings. The punk rockers from California may be edgy and their lyrics may be intense, but the trio are genuinely lovable people and the type of group that fans can enjoy as people on stage and off. Their latest act of goodwill came at the London show and involved picking a disabled fan out of the crowd to serve as an extra guitarist for the band’s performance of Operation Ivy’s “Knowledge.”

The fan sat on a set of steps that led up to the drum set and didn’t skip a beat in embracing the instrument put in her hands. She immediately joined in on the song and had the time of her life (pun incredibly, explicitly intended there) and when the song was finished Billie Joe Armstrong told her that the guitar was hers to keep, which is a next level act of niceness and something the young fan will probably never forget. It’s not every day that you go to a Green Day concert, get called up on stage, participate in the opportunity of a lifetime, and then get to keep one of Billie Joe’s instruments at the end of all of that.

Your move, Blink-182.

