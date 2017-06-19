At a Los Angeles pop-up show this weekend, the Haim sisters debuted another song off of their upcoming sophomore album. The song, performed to a crowd of just 100 hardcore fans of the band’s, is called “Night So Long” and based on what one fan posted on her Instagram account the single fits in perfectly with the rest of the album’s advance singles. It’s a plaintive love – or anti-love – song that lets Danielle’s voice shine and is as emotional as anything the band has done in the past.

The girls aren’t stopped there though, with another new song called “Little of Your Love” dropping on BBC Radio 1 at 7:30pm UK time Monday evening. The band made the announcement on Twitter and based on the boldness of the single’s key art this seems like one to look out for for those that have been underwhelmed by the energy levels of the lead singles.