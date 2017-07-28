Haim Bring Simmering ’80s Vibes To Their Cover Of Shania Twain’s Classic ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

07.28.17 27 mins ago

Haim are the kind of band not afraid of re-interpreting someone else’s music. Just a few weeks back they did a pretty serviceable job tackling Selena Gomez’s stellar pop single “Bad Liar” using homemade instruments and yesterday they popped up in an Australian radio station to offer op their take on Shania Twain’s all-time classic “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

The three sister’s take on the song carries that signature, shiny ’80s vibe that has been a hallmark of their work going back to their debut Days Are Gone. Danielle naturally carries the lead vocals on the track, while Este takes a break from scrunching into her signature “bass face” to interject with Twain’s iconic asides like, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much.”

While Haim are nearing the end of the promotion cycle for their most recent record Something To Tell, Shania Twain has got the country music loving world amped to a stupendous degree in anticipation of her first full length album in 15 years. Titled Now, Shania’s latest is set to drop only a few months from now on September 29, and just yesterday she released a stunning new video for “Life’s About To Get Good.” “I wrote the whole album myself, so it’s a real statement of independence,” Twain told Entertainment Tonight during a red carpet appearance a little while back. “Creative independence is something that I haven’t had in a really long time. And it was really scary taking that leap.”

You can check out Haim’s take on Shania’s immortal “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in the video above.

