this is my sad “thank you” for reading my sad tweets. also, a thx to @JawbreakerBand. it’s not perfect but i mean it. see you at @RiotFest💧 pic.twitter.com/DV3laYRY1H — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) September 17, 2017

Paramore’s Hayley Williams, who has developed quite a reputation for transformative covers of other artists songs, including Drake’s “Passionfruit” and The Strokes’ “Sometimes,” posted a beautifully melancholy, acoustic cover of Jawbreaker’s “Accident Prone” to her Twitter, earning the approval of the band itself.

Williams, apparently still feeling a bit down after reportedly splitting with New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert, posted the cover with the caption, “This is my sad “Thank you” for reading my sad tweets. Also, a thx to @JawbreakerBand. it’s not perfect but i mean it. see you at @RiotFest💧.” Shortly after, Jawbreaker’s account quote-tweeted her post with a simple, “This,” and replied to say, “I’m for it.”

Celebrity covers are rapidly becoming a favored use of social media, with artists as diverse as Post Malone, Khalid, and SZA posting covers of their favorite songs online, often crossing genres and stepping out of their preferred comfort zones. For instance, Post Malone covered Nirvana, while Khalid covered SZA’s “The Weekend,” and SZA herself tackled Cardi B’s immensely popular “Bodak Yellow.” SZA has become the undisputed favorite though; even Miguel decided to give an impromptu performance recently.