Premiere: Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Bluesy ‘Be My Baby’ Cover Is Just The Beginning Of A Stacked 2017

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
01.30.17

Alynda Segarra is a Puerto Rican-American who grew up in the Bronx and ran away from home at the age 17. After several years traveling the country in whatever unconventional means she could find, Segarra settled in New Orleans and began to create a sort of roots-conscious folk that easily dips its toes in the blues, R&B, rock, and country. Inspired by the punk ethos she experienced during a childhood spent haunting the Lower East Side, and the transitive communities she found during her travels, Alynda’s band name invokes and celebrates those on the fringes of society: Hurray For The Riff Raff.

After self-releasing six records, eventually, Segarra’s singular style received national recognition in 2014 for her breakout record Small Town Heroes. She plans to follow that up this year with an album that delves deeper into her own Puerto Rican heritage, The Navigator, or Navita Milagros Negrón, which will be out 3/10 via ATO Records.

TAGSHurray for the Riff Raff
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP