Alynda Segarra is a Puerto Rican-American who grew up in the Bronx and ran away from home at the age 17. After several years traveling the country in whatever unconventional means she could find, Segarra settled in New Orleans and began to create a sort of roots-conscious folk that easily dips its toes in the blues, R&B, rock, and country. Inspired by the punk ethos she experienced during a childhood spent haunting the Lower East Side, and the transitive communities she found during her travels, Alynda’s band name invokes and celebrates those on the fringes of society: Hurray For The Riff Raff.

After self-releasing six records, eventually, Segarra’s singular style received national recognition in 2014 for her breakout record Small Town Heroes. She plans to follow that up this year with an album that delves deeper into her own Puerto Rican heritage, The Navigator, or Navita Milagros Negrón, which will be out 3/10 via ATO Records.