Pat Nolan

Although the rain might be slowing in Texas, the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey is still being assessed. Many have lost their homes and all their possessions, while some have lost family members. As Brandon Caldwell wrote in an essay about watching his former home decimated by an unprecedented amount of rain, “Survivor’s guilt is a real feeling.” Even for those not from the area, those who have never set foot in Houston, it’s difficult to watch what is happening to people that could very well have been friends and peers, not knowing how to help. Luckily, some indie labels have stepped in to provide a way — albeit small — to be of service, offering proceeds from their online downloads or ticket sales to benefit relief efforts in Texas. Here are a few ways you can help, and get new music in the process.

everything's free at my label this weekend and all donations go to shape in houston, donate and spread the word!https://t.co/90on8CYEzz pic.twitter.com/9jpMEBPahu — Cameron Boucher (@thecamboucher) September 1, 2017

Flower Girl Records

When he is not on tour with his indie-emo outfirt Sorority Noise or screamo project Old Gray, Cameron Boucher’s primary focus is on his label, Flower Girl Records. After the devastation in Texas thanks to the landfall of Hurricane Harvey over the last week, Boucher has announced that all of the Flower Girl Records releases will be available for pay-what-you want on Bandcamp, with all of the label’s portion of the proceeds going to the local Houston chapter of Shape Community Center, one of the local organizations working toward providing support and shelter for victims. Check out our recent interview with Boucher and pick up something from Flower Girl Records here., including the first Sorority Noise LP, Forgettable.