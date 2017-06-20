In case you haven’t noticed, there are a few fans of Carly Rae Jepsen‘s brand of soaring, lovesick pop around the offices of Uproxx dot com. And we aren’t alone. Turns out some of our other favorite acts are stanning just as hard for the Queen of Playing With An Orchestra. Purchase-bred synth-poppers Crying jumped at the chance to cover Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me,” meme-able saxophone blast and all.

Given the trio’s massive and bright sound on tracks like last year’s “There Was A Door” it’s no surprise that they’d want to play the song for AV Club‘s Undercover series. Frontwoman Elaiza Santos doesn’t quite hit the highs that CRJ belts on Emotion, but she goes for it anyway in a way that we’re sure pop’s best performer of take-the-leap tunes would appreciate. Santos — last seen around these parts as a member of the BK supergroup Real Life Buildings — puts her all into every single shout of “Baby!” and it’s a joy to watch. Check it out up top.

For more Crying, don’t miss their album Beyond The Fleeting Gales. For more Carly Rae, why not give that b-sides collection another spin and admit to yourself that “Store” still goes?