Crying’s Gigantic Cover Of ‘Run Away With Me’ Will Remind You That Carly Rae Jepsen Is The Best

Contributing Writer
06.20.17

In case you haven’t noticed, there are a few fans of Carly Rae Jepsen‘s brand of soaring, lovesick pop around the offices of Uproxx dot com. And we aren’t alone. Turns out some of our other favorite acts are stanning just as hard for the Queen of Playing With An Orchestra. Purchase-bred synth-poppers Crying jumped at the chance to cover Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me,” meme-able saxophone blast and all.

Given the trio’s massive and bright sound on tracks like last year’s “There Was A Door” it’s no surprise that they’d want to play the song for AV Club‘s Undercover series. Frontwoman Elaiza Santos doesn’t quite hit the highs that CRJ belts on Emotion, but she goes for it anyway in a way that we’re sure pop’s best performer of take-the-leap tunes would appreciate. Santos — last seen around these parts as a member of the BK supergroup Real Life Buildings — puts her all into every single shout of “Baby!” and it’s a joy to watch. Check it out up top.

For more Crying, don’t miss their album Beyond The Fleeting Gales. For more Carly Rae, why not give that b-sides collection another spin and admit to yourself that “Store” still goes?

Around The Web

TAGScarly rae jepsenCRYINGemotionRun Away With Me

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP