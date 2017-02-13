James Corden Set Up A Monster ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Rendition Of ‘Sweet Caroline’ For The Grammys

#Grammys 2017
02.12.17 1 hour ago

Even if they couldn’t spot Neil Diamond on an otherwise empty street with two hints, everybody loves “Sweet Caroline.” The ballpark/barbecue/any-gathering-of-more-than-10-people staple and it’s “bah bah bah” shout-along chorus gets people going and gussied-up musicians are still people. That’s what James Corden was counting on when he put together an all-star rendition of the song at the 2017 Grammys.

While wearing a cardboard cut-out of a car — a self-deprecating nod to the fact that most folks interaction with him is his mega-viral late-night bit — Corden enlisted John Legend, Tim McGraw and Diamond himself to stuff the car along with other famous friends and sing the much-loved track.

A good chunk of the celebrities gathered seemed less-than-knowledgeable about the words to the verses — John Legend in particular looked lost — and the internet let their displeasure be known.

But honestly, that can be forgiven. Diamond and that guy might be the only person who knows the song in its entirety, and all that mumbling gets washed away when the “so good, so good” chorus comes back around. Take a look at Corden and his overflowing carpool full of stars and their children rocking out like they arn’t crouched behind a grade-school play’s version of a car up top.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGScarpool karaokeGRAMMYSGrammys 2017james cordenNEIL DIAMOND

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP