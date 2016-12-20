Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

Ridley Scott Decides The ‘Alien’ Franchise Has Been Lacking A Certain James Franco-y Element

#Alien #Ridley Scott
12.20.16 2 days ago 3 Comments

Have you found yourself intrigued by the Alien franchise but can’t quite commit because of the lack of James Franco? What’s that? Well, of course you haven’t. That would be a very strange and severe position to have. That said, Ridley Scott’s upcoming entry into the decades-spanning film series will now have a healthy splash of Franco. So, uh, have a think about it.

According to Variety, Franco’s a go to join the Prometheus sequel which has already snared the likes of returning stars Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce, as well as new additions like Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride. The news (which hasn’t been confirmed by 20th Century Fox) was originally reported by AvPGalaxy earlier this month, so it might already be a touch familiar. Any additional details about Franco’s role in the sci-fi film appear to be under wraps for now, so please accept our apologies if his role was to burst out of someone’s chest as the most horrifying cameo of all-time.

Elsewhere in the world of Alien: Covenant wheelings and dealings, Entertainment Weekly has an early peek at Katherine Waterson’s character in what we would consider to be the opposite of a relaxed state. We’ll have the opportunity to get to know her better when the motion picture arrives in theaters on May 19, 2017.

(Via Variety)

TAGSAlienAlien: Covenantjames francoRidley Scott

