Japandroids are set to kick off a new round of tour dates this Winter, officially beginning tomorrow night on October 13 in Calgary. To help get the word out about their latest run, the Canadian rock duo touched down on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, where they turned in a fiery rendition of their Near To The Wild Heart Of Life stalwart, “No Known Drink Or Drug.”

In a recent interview with our own Steven Hyden, frontman Brian King opened up about the new realities of touring through the U.S. “I love America,” he said “I love touring here. Love traveling here. I love our American fans. I love the cities. It’s one of my favorite places in the world to tour. I never get tired of it…It’s been a weird time. This is our first tour in Trump’s America and it’s been very obvious the shifting of the moods and just the general vibe, the places we go, and as much as I’d like to think that music is the one thing that can help free your mind from this kind of thing or inspire you beyond these things, it’s a pretty big thing to fight against.

You can watch Japandroids rambunctious performance of “No Known Drink Or Drug” in the video above, and check out their full list of tour dates below.

10/13 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

10/14 — Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall

10/16 — Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

10/17 — Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre

10/19 — Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion

10/21 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

10/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor

11/02 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

11/06 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/07 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

11/11 — McDade, TX @ Sound On Sound Festival

11/13 — Dallas, TX @ Dada

11/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oaks Music Hall

11/18 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival