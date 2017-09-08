Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Too many music giants have fallen since in the past two years, including David Bowie and Prince in 2016, followed by Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington in 2017 — tragically only weeks apart. There has been no shortage of tributes from fans and admirers for each musician, with many looking grabbing onto what they left behind for some sort of creative inspiration. While Jared Leto already made his feelings known with a stirring comment at the VMAs, he and 30 Seconds To Mars still had a little more to put out in honor of those we had lost.

He also needed to make up for some lost time since they just returned in August, so the band took advantage during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed a medley of hits for each of the major names that passed away since the start of 2016. This includes, Bennington, Bowie, Cornell, Prince, and George Michael. Leto leads the group in blending together “Purple Rain,” “Heroes,” “Freedom,” “Black Hole Sun,” and Linkin Park’s “Crawling” to create something unexpected. It’s a subdued take on each of the songs, with only some backing vocalists and an acoustic guitar to light the way.

If anything, it’s definitely one of the more interesting takes on some of these tunes than we’ve heard in the past few months. It also gives Leto a chance to not have to think about all that Joker hoopla going on over with his movie career.

