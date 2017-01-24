Jeff Tweedy To Trump Trolls Bombarding Wilco’s Facebook Page: ‘I’m Not Afraid Of You’

Wilco have been adamantly advocating against the brand new president Donald Trump, something which hasn’t agreed with all of the Chicago alt-rock band’s fans. The band has marched in protests and performed at benefit shows that support the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, and shared these activities on their Facebook, which has led to a lot of backlash on the band’s page.

Never one to shy away from conflict or disagreement, frontman Jeff Tweedy has posted a thoughtful and level-headed invitation to trolls and haters that attempts to engage them in a meaningful discussion, and refuses to back down from the political positions that he and other Wilco band members share. He also alludes to the fact that he grew up with a similar mindset to the people who currently disagree with him, and urges them to seriously interrogate their own positions instead of blinding believing the rhetoric of Donald Trump.

Finally, he encourages the trolls to continue spewing their vitriol specifically on the Wilco page, and not elsewhere, because he is confident that he and his band members can withstand the hate, and by focusing it there it ensures that other more vulnerable people will be spared.

Read the full post below:

