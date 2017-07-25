Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dark country songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield boasts a signature minimalist sound while tackling big issues in her clever yet melancholy lyrics. She has been blazing her way through the music scene, picking up a little bit of folk, rock, and power pop along the way while working with artists like Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Today, she has announced another full-length LP entitled Sorry Is Gone and shared a video for the title track.

Mayfield grew up playing music in her family’s bluegrass band before she stepped out on her own to do solo work. In the video for “Sorry Is Gone,” she seems to be channeling that bluegrass, rhinestone-cowboy-esque background by adding a whole lot of pink and turquoise to traditional western aesthetic emblems. The video finds Mayfield traipsing through a desert facing an internal battle of wanting to be with someone but feeling like she has to apologize for who she is while with that person. She ultimately resolves to quit saying sorry and she confidently asserts, “I deserve to occupy this space without feeling like I don’t belong / I’m done excusing myself / I’m sorry, I’m sorry / The sorry is gone.” The song feels remorseful, but its also a bit cheeky, almost in a goodbye-see-ya-wouldn’t-wanna-be-ya way.

Here is the tracklist for Sorry Is Gone.

1. “Wish You Could See Me Now”

2. “Sorry Is Gone”

3. “Meadow”

4. “Maybe Whatever”

5. “Soaked Through”

6. “Safe 2 Connect 2″

7. “Bum Me Out”

8. “WTF”

9. “Offa My Hands”

10. “World Won’t Stop”

11. “Too Much Terrible”

And here is a full list of tour dates for Mayfield’s upcoming fall tour:

10/12 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

10/13 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes

10/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Rivoli

10/17 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/19 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

10/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/21 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/23 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

10/24 — Cat’s Cradle Back Room @ Carrboro, NC

10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord

10/26 — Asheville, NC @ The Altamont

10/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/28 — Charlotte, NC @ Stage Door Theater

11/03 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

11/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/12 — Madison, WI @ The Frequency

11/14 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

11/15 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

11/16 — Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

11/18 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Sorry Is Gone is out September 29 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.