Dark country songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield boasts a signature minimalist sound while tackling big issues in her clever yet melancholy lyrics. She has been blazing her way through the music scene, picking up a little bit of folk, rock, and power pop along the way while working with artists like Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Today, she has announced another full-length LP entitled Sorry Is Gone and shared a video for the title track.
Mayfield grew up playing music in her family’s bluegrass band before she stepped out on her own to do solo work. In the video for “Sorry Is Gone,” she seems to be channeling that bluegrass, rhinestone-cowboy-esque background by adding a whole lot of pink and turquoise to traditional western aesthetic emblems. The video finds Mayfield traipsing through a desert facing an internal battle of wanting to be with someone but feeling like she has to apologize for who she is while with that person. She ultimately resolves to quit saying sorry and she confidently asserts, “I deserve to occupy this space without feeling like I don’t belong / I’m done excusing myself / I’m sorry, I’m sorry / The sorry is gone.” The song feels remorseful, but its also a bit cheeky, almost in a goodbye-see-ya-wouldn’t-wanna-be-ya way.
Here is the tracklist for Sorry Is Gone.
1. “Wish You Could See Me Now”
2. “Sorry Is Gone”
3. “Meadow”
4. “Maybe Whatever”
5. “Soaked Through”
6. “Safe 2 Connect 2″
7. “Bum Me Out”
8. “WTF”
9. “Offa My Hands”
10. “World Won’t Stop”
11. “Too Much Terrible”
And here is a full list of tour dates for Mayfield’s upcoming fall tour:
10/12 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
10/13 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes
10/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
10/15 — Toronto, ON @ The Rivoli
10/17 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/19 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
10/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
10/21 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/23 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
10/24 — Cat’s Cradle Back Room @ Carrboro, NC
10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord
10/26 — Asheville, NC @ The Altamont
10/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/28 — Charlotte, NC @ Stage Door Theater
11/03 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
11/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
11/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/12 — Madison, WI @ The Frequency
11/14 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
11/15 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
11/16 — Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
11/18 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
Sorry Is Gone is out September 29 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.
Join The Discussion: Log In With